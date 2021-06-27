-
Stewart Cink shoots 4-under 66 in round four of the Travelers Championship
June 27, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Stewart Cink sinks an 18-foot birdie putt at Travelers
In the third round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Stewart Cink makes an 18-foot birdie putt on the par-4 14th hole.
Stewart Cink hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Cink finished his round tied for 31st at 5 under; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 10 under; Russell Henley, Jason Day, and Cameron Smith are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Brice Garnett, K.H. Lee, and Harris English are tied for 6th at 8 under.
On the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Cink reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 third hole, Cink had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cink to 2 under for the round.
On the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Cink had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cink to 1 under for the round.
After a 321 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 ninth, Cink chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 2 under for the round.
At the par-5 13th, Cink chipped in his fourth shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Cink to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Cink's 117 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 4 under for the round.
