-
-
Sepp Straka putts well in round four of the Travelers Championship
-
June 27, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 27, 2021
Sepp Straka hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Straka finished his round tied for 9th at 9 under with Abraham Ancer, Jason Day, Beau Hossler, Russell Henley, and Seamus Power; Brice Garnett, Bubba Watson, Kramer Hickok, and Marc Leishman are tied for 1st at 11 under; and Brooks Koepka, Kevin Kisner, Robert Streb, and Harris English are tied for 5th at 10 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Sepp Straka had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sepp Straka to 1 under for the round.
On the 462-yard par-4 10th hole, Straka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 2 under for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Straka reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 3 under for the round.
On the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Straka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 4 under for the round.
-
-