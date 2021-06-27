-
-
Seamus Power shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the Travelers Championship
-
June 27, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 27, 2021
-
Highlights
Seamus Power makes birdie on No. 15 at Travelers
In the final round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Seamus Power makes a 4-foot birdie putt on the par-4 15th hole.
In his final round at the Travelers Championship, Seamus Power hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Power finished his round tied for 23rd at 7 under; Bubba Watson, Kramer Hickok, and Marc Leishman are tied for 1st at 12 under; Abraham Ancer, Harris English, and Brice Garnett are tied for 4th at 11 under; and Brooks Koepka, Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, and Brian Harman are tied for 7th at 10 under.
Power got a bogey on the 341-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Power to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Power's 177 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Power to 1 under for the round.
On the 158-yard par-3 11th, Power hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Power to 1 under for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Power reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-inch putt for birdie. This moved Power to 2 under for the round.
After a 273 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Power chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Power to 3 under for the round.
-
-