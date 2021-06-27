-
Scottie Scheffler shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the Travelers Championship
June 27, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Scottie Scheffler drains an 18-foot birdie putt at Travelers
In the third round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Scottie Scheffler makes an 18-foot birdie putt on the par-4 2nd hole.
In his final round at the Travelers Championship, Scottie Scheffler hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Scheffler finished his round tied for 48th at 3 under; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 11 under; Marc Leishman, Brooks Koepka, and Kevin Kisner are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Robert Streb, Hank Lebioda, Beau Hossler, Jason Day, Harris English, and Russell Henley are tied for 6th at 9 under.
Scheffler got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Scheffler to 1 over for the round.
At the 341-yard par-4 second, Scheffler got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Scheffler to 2 over for the round.
After a 277 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Scheffler chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 443-yard par-4 seventh hole, Scheffler chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Scheffler to even-par for the round.
At the 462-yard par-4 10th, Scheffler reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Scheffler at 1 under for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Scheffler hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 13th. This moved Scheffler to even for the round.
