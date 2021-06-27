-
Satoshi Kodaira shoots 3-over 73 in round four of the Travelers Championship
June 27, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Satoshi Kodaira's solid tee shot and birdie at Travelers
In the third round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Satoshi Kodaira makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
Satoshi Kodaira hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Kodaira finished his round tied for 36th at 4 under; Bubba Watson is in 1st at 13 under; Marc Leishman, Kramer Hickok, and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Abraham Ancer, Brice Garnett, and Russell Henley are tied for 5th at 11 under.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Kodaira chipped in his fourth from 15 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Kodaira at even for the round.
At the 341-yard par-4 second, Kodaira got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kodaira to 1 over for the round.
After a 308 yard drive on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Kodaira chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kodaira to 2 over for the round.
On the 443-yard par-4 seventh, Kodaira had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kodaira to 3 over for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Kodaira reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kodaira to 1 over for the round.
At the 421-yard par-4 14th, Kodaira got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kodaira to 2 over for the round.
Kodaira got a bogey on the 420-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kodaira to 3 over for the round.
