Sam Ryder finishes with Even-par 70 in final round of the Travelers Championship
June 27, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Travelers Championship, Sam Ryder hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Ryder finished his round tied for 57th at 2 under; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 10 under; Russell Henley, Beau Hossler, Jason Day, Cameron Smith, and Kevin Kisner are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Marc Leishman, Hank Lebioda, Brice Garnett, K.H. Lee, and Harris English are tied for 8th at 8 under.
After a 276 yard drive on the 431-yard par-4 third, Ryder chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ryder to 1 over for the round.
Ryder his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Ryder to 2 over for the round.
Ryder got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryder to 3 over for the round.
Ryder missed the green on his first shot on the 158-yard par-3 11th but had a chip in from 9 yards for birdie. This moved Ryder to 2 over for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Ryder reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Ryder's 134 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to even-par for the round.
