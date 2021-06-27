-
Sam Burns shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the Travelers Championship
June 27, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sam Burns hits tee shot down slope and makes birdie at Travelers
In the final round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Sam Burns hits his tee shot to 9 feet to set up birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
Sam Burns hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Burns finished his round tied for 17th at 8 under; Bubba Watson is in 1st at 13 under; Marc Leishman and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Abraham Ancer, Russell Henley, Brian Harman, Harris English, and Brice Garnett are tied for 4th at 11 under.
At the 431-yard par-4 third, Burns reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Burns at 1 under for the round.
At the 462-yard par-4 10th, Burns got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.
