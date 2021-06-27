-
Ryan Moore putts well in round four of the Travelers Championship
June 27, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Travelers Championship, Ryan Moore hit 11 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Moore finished his round tied for 55th at 2 under; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 10 under; Russell Henley, Jason Day, and Cameron Smith are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Brice Garnett, K.H. Lee, and Harris English are tied for 6th at 8 under.
After a 268 yard drive on the 434-yard par-4 first, Ryan Moore chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ryan Moore to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Moore chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Moore's 186 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Moore reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 3 under for the round.
Moore got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to 2 under for the round.
On the 420-yard par-4 17th, Moore had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Moore to 1 under for the round.
