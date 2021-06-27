-
-
Ryan Armour shoots 3-over 73 in round four of the Travelers Championship
-
June 27, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 27, 2021
-
Highlights
Ryan Armour rolls in 29-footer for birdie at Travelers
In the third round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Ryan Armour makes a 29-foot birdie putt on the par-4 2nd hole.
In his final round at the Travelers Championship, Ryan Armour hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Armour finished his round tied for 62nd at 1 under; Hank Lebioda is in 1st at 11 under; Kevin Kisner, Bubba Watson, Kramer Hickok, and Marc Leishman are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Brooks Koepka, Russell Henley, Beau Hossler, Jason Day, and Harris English are tied for 6th at 9 under.
At the 431-yard par-4 third, Armour reached the green in 2 and rolled a 52-foot putt for birdie. This put Armour at 1 under for the round.
At the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Armour got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Armour to even-par for the round.
At the 443-yard par-4 seventh, Armour got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Armour to 1 over for the round.
Armour got a bogey on the 411-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Armour to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Armour chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Armour to 2 over for the round.
At the 171-yard par-3 16th, Armour hit a tee shot 156 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Armour to 1 over for the round.
-
-