Russell Henley shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the Travelers Championship
June 27, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 27, 2021
Highlights
Russell Henley dials in 160-yard tee shot to 1 foot at Travelers
In the final round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Russell Henley hits his 160-yard tee shot to 1 foot to set up birdie on the par-3 11th hole.
Russell Henley hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Henley finished his day tied for 19th at 7 under; Harris English and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 13 under; Marc Leishman is in 3rd at 12 under; and Abraham Ancer is in 4th at 11 under.
On the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Henley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th, Henley had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Henley to even for the round.
On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Henley's tee shot went 151 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 5 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
