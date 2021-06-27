  • Russell Henley shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the Travelers Championship

  • In the final round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Russell Henley hits his 160-yard tee shot to 1 foot to set up birdie on the par-3 11th hole.
    Highlights

    Russell Henley dials in 160-yard tee shot to 1 foot at Travelers

    In the final round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Russell Henley hits his 160-yard tee shot to 1 foot to set up birdie on the par-3 11th hole.