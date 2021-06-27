-
Robert Streb putts himself to an even-par final round of the Travelers Championship
June 27, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Robert Streb sinks a 19-foot birdie putt at Travelers
In the final round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Robert Streb makes a 19-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th hole.
In his final round at the Travelers Championship, Robert Streb hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Streb finished his day tied for 19th at 7 under; Harris English and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 13 under; Marc Leishman is in 3rd at 12 under; and Abraham Ancer is in 4th at 11 under.
On the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Robert Streb reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Robert Streb to 1 under for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Streb reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streb to 2 under for the round.
At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Streb hit a tee shot 212 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streb to 3 under for the round.
On the 462-yard par-4 10th hole, Streb hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Right Rough. He eventually got on the green in 3 and had a two-putt bogey, bringing Streb to 2 under for the round.
At the 171-yard par-3 16th, Streb hit a tee shot 161 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streb to 2 under for the round.
