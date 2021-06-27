-
Robby Shelton shoots 3-over 73 in round four of the Travelers Championship
June 27, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Robby Shelton hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at even for the tournament.
On the 434-yard par-4 first, Shelton had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Shelton to 1 over for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Shelton's tee shot went 248 yards to the left rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Shelton reached the green in 2 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Shelton to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 420-yard par-4 17th hole, Shelton had a 77 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Shelton to 3 over for the round.
