-
-
Phil Mickelson shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the Travelers Championship
-
June 27, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 27, 2021
-
The Takeaway
Bubba energy, DJ asks his ball to get in its home & Hubbard rescues a turtle
In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps the Travelers Championship, where the three-time tournament champ Bubba Watson fed off the fans to climb into the co-lead, defending champ Dustin Johnson’s golf ball listened and Mark Hubbard helped a turtle find its home.
Phil Mickelson hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Mickelson finished his round tied for 62nd at 1 under; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 10 under; Russell Henley, Jason Day, and Cameron Smith are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Brice Garnett, K.H. Lee, and Harris English are tied for 6th at 8 under.
After a tee shot at the 223-yard par-3 fifth green, Mickelson suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Mickelson at 1 over for the round.
At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Mickelson hit a tee shot 214 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mickelson to even for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 12th, Mickelson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mickelson to 1 over for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Mickelson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mickelson to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Mickelson had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mickelson to 1 under for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Mickelson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Mickelson to 2 under for the round.
-
-