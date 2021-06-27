  • Phil Mickelson shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the Travelers Championship

  • In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps the Travelers Championship, where the three-time tournament champ Bubba Watson fed off the fans to climb into the co-lead, defending champ Dustin Johnson’s golf ball listened and Mark Hubbard helped a turtle find its home.
    The Takeaway

    Bubba energy, DJ asks his ball to get in its home & Hubbard rescues a turtle

