Peter Malnati shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the Travelers Championship
-
June 27, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Travelers Championship, Peter Malnati hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Malnati finished his round tied for 56th at 2 under; Hank Lebioda is in 1st at 11 under; Kevin Kisner, Bubba Watson, and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Marc Leishman, Russell Henley, Beau Hossler, Jason Day, Harris English, Andrew Putnam, and Cameron Smith are tied for 5th at 9 under.
On the par-4 first, Malnati's 143 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.
At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Malnati hit a tee shot 210 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 2 under for the round.
At the 462-yard par-4 10th, Malnati got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.
Malnati got a bogey on the 411-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Malnati to even-par for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Malnati reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.
On the 421-yard par-4 14th, Malnati had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Malnati to even for the round.
On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Malnati's tee shot went 176 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 29 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
