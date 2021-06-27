  • Paul Casey rebounds from poor front in fourth round of the Travelers Championship

  • In the third round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Paul Casey hits his 105-yard wedge to just 2 inches from the cup and taps in for birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

