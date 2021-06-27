-
Paul Casey rebounds from poor front in fourth round of the Travelers Championship
June 27, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Paul Casey's 105-yard wedge to 2 inches sets up birdie on No. 18 at Travelers
In the third round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Paul Casey hits his 105-yard wedge to just 2 inches from the cup and taps in for birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
In his final round at the Travelers Championship, Paul Casey hit 8 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine.
At the 341-yard par-4 second, Paul Casey got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Paul Casey to 1 over for the round.
At the 443-yard par-4 seventh, Casey got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Casey to 3 over for the round.
On the 158-yard par-3 11th, Casey hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Casey at 4 over for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Casey's 90 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Casey to 1 over for the round.
At the 296-yard par-4 15th, Casey had a 270-yard drive to the green. Leaving himself a 13-foot putt for eagle, which he converted. This moved Casey to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 17th hole, Casey had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Casey to 2 under for the round.
At the 444-yard par-4 18th, Casey got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Casey to 1 under for the round.
