-
-
Patrick Rodgers shoots 3-over 73 in round four of the Travelers Championship
-
June 27, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 27, 2021
-
Round Recaps
Kramer Hickok, Satoshi Kodaira tied for the lead at Travelers
In the opening round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Kramer Hickok and Satoshi Kodaira both carded 7-under 63’s, placing them in a tie for the lead by one stroke heading into Friday.
Patrick Rodgers hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Rodgers finished his round tied for 75th at 3 over; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 10 under; Russell Henley, Jason Day, and Cameron Smith are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Brice Garnett, K.H. Lee, and Harris English are tied for 6th at 8 under.
After a 278 yard drive on the 434-yard par-4 first, Rodgers chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, Rodgers had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rodgers to even for the round.
Rodgers tee shot went 247 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Rodgers to 1 over for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Rodgers had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Rodgers to 2 over for the round.
Rodgers missed the green on his first shot on the 202-yard par-3 eighth but had a chip in from 9 yards for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 158-yard par-3 11th, Rodgers missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Rodgers to 1 over for the round.
At the 421-yard par-4 14th, Rodgers got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Rodgers to 2 over for the round.
At the 420-yard par-4 17th, Rodgers got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Rodgers to 3 over for the round.
-
-