Patrick Reed putts well in round four of the Travelers Championship
June 27, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Extended Highlights
Patrick Reed’s Round 2 highlights from Travelers
In the second round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Patrick Reed carded a 4-under 66 to get to 5-under for the tournament, placing him four strokes off the lead heading into the weekend.
Patrick Reed hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Reed finished his round tied for 26th at 6 under; Bubba Watson, Kramer Hickok, and Marc Leishman are tied for 1st at 11 under; Brooks Koepka, Kevin Kisner, Robert Streb, Harris English, and Brice Garnett are tied for 4th at 10 under; and Abraham Ancer, Jason Day, Beau Hossler, Russell Henley, and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 9 under.
On the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Patrick Reed had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Patrick Reed to 1 over for the round.
After a 277 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Reed chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 seventh hole, Reed had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reed to 1 under for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th Reed hit his tee shot 289 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Reed to 2 under for the round.
Reed got a bogey on the 420-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reed to 1 under for the round.
