Patrick Cantlay shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the Travelers Championship
June 27, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Patrick Cantlay's well-judged chip to set up birdie at Travelers
In the final round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Patrick Cantlay chips to 7 feet, setting up a birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
In his final round at the Travelers Championship, Patrick Cantlay hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Cantlay finished his round tied for 16th at 8 under; Bubba Watson is in 1st at 13 under; Marc Leishman and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Abraham Ancer, Harris English, and Brice Garnett are tied for 4th at 11 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 third hole, Cantlay chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Cantlay to 1 under for the round.
Cantlay got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cantlay to even-par for the round.
At the 462-yard par-4 10th, Cantlay got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Cantlay to even for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Cantlay reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-inch putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 1 under for the round.
After a 251 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Cantlay chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 2 under for the round.
