-
-
Nate Lashley shoots 4-over 74 in round four of the Travelers Championship
-
June 27, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 27, 2021
Nate Lashley hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Lashley finished his round tied for 76th at 3 over; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 10 under; Russell Henley, Jason Day, and Cameron Smith are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Brice Garnett, K.H. Lee, and Harris English are tied for 6th at 8 under.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Lashley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Lashley to 2 over for the round.
After a 293 yard drive on the 443-yard par-4 seventh, Lashley chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lashley to 3 over for the round.
On the 421-yard par-4 14th, Lashley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lashley to 4 over for the round.
At the 171-yard par-3 16th, Lashley hit a tee shot 155 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lashley to 3 over for the round.
Lashley got a bogey on the 444-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lashley to 4 over for the round.
-
-