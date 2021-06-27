-
Maverick McNealy finishes with Even-par 70 in final round of the Travelers Championship
June 27, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Maverick McNealy's up-and-down birdie at Travelers
In the third round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Maverick McNealy pitches to 13 feet and makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
In his final round at the Travelers Championship, Maverick McNealy hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. McNealy finished his round tied for 30th at 5 under; Bubba Watson, Kramer Hickok, and Marc Leishman are tied for 1st at 11 under; Brooks Koepka, Kevin Kisner, Robert Streb, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 10 under; and Jason Day, Beau Hossler, Brice Garnett, Hank Lebioda, and Russell Henley are tied for 8th at 9 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, McNealy hit his next to the native area and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 431-yard par-4 third. This moved McNealy to 1 over for the round.
McNealy got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNealy to 2 over for the round.
On the 443-yard par-4 seventh, McNealy had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving McNealy to 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, McNealy's 87 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 2 over for the round.
On the 462-yard par-4 10th hole, McNealy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 1 over for the round.
On the 420-yard par-4 17th hole, McNealy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to even-par for the round.
