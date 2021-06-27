-
Matt Jones shoots 3-over 73 in round four of the Travelers Championship
June 27, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Travelers Championship, Matt Jones hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Jones finished his day tied for 36th at 4 under; Harris English and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 13 under; Marc Leishman is in 3rd at 12 under; and Abraham Ancer is in 4th at 11 under.
On the par-4 fourth, Jones's 157 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Jones had a 81 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jones to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Jones's 96 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to 3 under for the round.
Jones got a double bogey on the 421-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Jones to even-par for the round.
At the 420-yard par-4 17th, Jones got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Jones to 3 over for the round.
