Mark Hubbard comes back from a rocky start in round four of the Travelers Championship
June 27, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Mark Hubbard's fabulous flop to make up-and-down birdie at Travelers
In the final round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Mark Hubbard hits a flop shot to 2 feet, setting up a birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
Mark Hubbard hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Travelers Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Hubbard finished his round tied for 15th at 8 under; Bubba Watson is in 1st at 13 under; Marc Leishman and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Abraham Ancer, Brice Garnett, Russell Henley, Brian Harman, and Kramer Hickok are tied for 4th at 11 under.
On the 443-yard par-4 seventh, Mark Hubbard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mark Hubbard to 2 over for the round.
At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Hubbard hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 1 over for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Hubbard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to even for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Hubbard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 17th hole, Hubbard had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hubbard to 2 under for the round.
Hubbard got a bogey on the 444-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to 1 under for the round.
