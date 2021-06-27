  • Mark Hubbard comes back from a rocky start in round four of the Travelers Championship

  • In the final round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Mark Hubbard hits a flop shot to 2 feet, setting up a birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
    Mark Hubbard's fabulous flop to make up-and-down birdie at Travelers

