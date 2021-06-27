-
Marc Leishman delivers a bogey-free 6-under 64 in the fourth at the Travelers Championship
June 27, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Marc Leishman makes birdie on No. 15 at Travelers
In the final round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Marc Leishman makes a 1-foot birdie putt on the par-4 15th hole.
Marc Leishman hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Travelers Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Leishman finished his round tied for 2nd at 12 under with Kramer Hickok; Bubba Watson is in 1st at 13 under; and Abraham Ancer, Harris English, and Brice Garnett are tied for 4th at 11 under.
At the 434-yard par-4 first, Marc Leishman reached the green in 2 and rolled a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put Marc Leishman at 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, Leishman had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Leishman to 2 under for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Leishman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Leishman to 3 under for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Leishman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Leishman to 4 under for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Leishman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Leishman to 5 under for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Leishman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-inch putt for birdie. This moved Leishman to 6 under for the round.
