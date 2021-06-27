-
Mackenzie Hughes shoots 4-over 74 in round four of the Travelers Championship
June 27, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Mackenzie Hughes hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Hughes finished his round tied for 76th at 3 over; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 10 under; Russell Henley, Jason Day, and Cameron Smith are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Brice Garnett, K.H. Lee, and Harris English are tied for 6th at 8 under.
After a 289 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 second, Hughes chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 443-yard par-4 seventh hole, Hughes chipped in his fourth from 4 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Hughes at even for the round.
Hughes tee shot went 210 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Hughes to 1 over for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th Hughes hit his tee shot 268 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Hughes to 3 over for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 171-yard par-3 green 16th, Hughes suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 4 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 420-yard par-4 17th hole, Hughes had a 72 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Hughes to 5 over for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Hughes's 129 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 4 over for the round.
