Lucas Herbert putts well in round four of the Travelers Championship
June 27, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Lucas Herbert makes birdie on No. 15 at Travelers
In the final round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Lucas Herbert makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
Lucas Herbert hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Herbert finished his round tied for 22nd at 7 under; Bubba Watson is in 1st at 13 under; Marc Leishman and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Abraham Ancer, Brice Garnett, Russell Henley, Brian Harman, and Kramer Hickok are tied for 4th at 11 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Lucas Herbert hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 431-yard par-4 third. This moved Lucas Herbert to 1 over for the round.
After a 277 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Herbert chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Herbert to even for the round.
At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Herbert hit a tee shot 215 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herbert to 1 under for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Herbert reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herbert to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 171-yard par-3 green 16th, Herbert suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 under for the round.
