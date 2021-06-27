  • Lanto Griffin shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the Travelers Championship

  • In the final round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Lanto Griffin hits his 140-yard approach to 3 feet and makes birdie on the par-4 1st hole.
    Highlights

