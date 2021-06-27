-
-
Lanto Griffin shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the Travelers Championship
-
June 27, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 27, 2021
-
Highlights
Lanto Griffin's 140-yard approach to 3 feet sets up birdie at Travelers
In the final round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Lanto Griffin hits his 140-yard approach to 3 feet and makes birdie on the par-4 1st hole.
In his final round at the Travelers Championship, Lanto Griffin hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Griffin finished his round tied for 71st at 1 over; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 10 under; Russell Henley, Jason Day, Cameron Smith, and Kevin Kisner are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Brice Garnett, K.H. Lee, Harris English, and Beau Hossler are tied for 7th at 8 under.
On the par-4 first, Griffin's 139 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.
On the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, Griffin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Griffin hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Griffin to 2 under for the round.
Griffin got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to even-par for the round.
On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Griffin his second shot was a drop and his approach went 116 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
-
-