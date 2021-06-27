-
Kyle Stanley shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the Travelers Championship
June 27, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Travelers Championship, Kyle Stanley hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament.
On the par-4 first, Stanley's 147 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stanley to 1 under for the round.
At the 431-yard par-4 third, Stanley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stanley to even-par for the round.
Stanley stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 223-yard par-3 fifth. This moved Stanley to 1 under for the round.
Stanley got a bogey on the 296-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stanley to 1 over for the round.
