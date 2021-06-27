-
Kris Ventura shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the Travelers Championship
June 27, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Kris Ventura hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Ventura finished his round tied for 70th at 1 over; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 10 under; Russell Henley, Jason Day, and Cameron Smith are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Brice Garnett, K.H. Lee, Harris English, Beau Hossler, and Kevin Kisner are tied for 6th at 8 under.
On the 434-yard par-4 first, Ventura had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ventura to 1 over for the round.
After a 292 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Ventura chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ventura to 1 over for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Ventura's tee shot went 213 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 28 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
Ventura got a bogey on the 411-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ventura to 3 over for the round.
On the 420-yard par-4 17th hole, Ventura reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ventura to 2 over for the round.
