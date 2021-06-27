  • Kramer Hickok putts well in round four of the Travelers Championship

  • In the final round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Kramer Hickok hits his 108-yard wedge to 9 feet, then drains the birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole to force a playoff.
    Highlights

    Kramer Hickok's electric birdie on 72nd hole to force playoff at Travelers

