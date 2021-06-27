-
Kramer Hickok putts well in round four of the Travelers Championship
June 27, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Kramer Hickok's electric birdie on 72nd hole to force playoff at Travelers
In the final round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Kramer Hickok hits his 108-yard wedge to 9 feet, then drains the birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole to force a playoff.
Kramer Hickok hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hickok finished his day tied for 1st at 13 under with Harris English; Marc Leishman is in 3rd at 12 under; and Abraham Ancer is in 4th at 11 under.
On the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Kramer Hickok reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kramer Hickok to 1 under for the round.
On the 443-yard par-4 seventh hole, Hickok reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hickok to 2 under for the round.
On the 158-yard par-3 11th, Hickok's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Hickok reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hickok to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Hickok had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hickok to 3 under for the round.
