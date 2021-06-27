-
Kevin Tway shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the Travelers Championship
June 27, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Travelers Championship, Kevin Tway hit 4 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Tway finished his round tied for 66th at even par; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 10 under; Russell Henley, Jason Day, and Cameron Smith are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Brice Garnett, K.H. Lee, and Harris English are tied for 6th at 8 under.
Tway's tee shot went 266 yards to the native area, his second shot went 57 yards to the right intermediate rough, his third shot went 92 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey on the 341-yard par-4 second. This moved Tway to 1 over for the round.
On the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, Tway reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tway to even-par for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Tway reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.
Tway tee shot went 199 yards to the left rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Tway to even for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Tway reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This moved Tway to even-par for the round.
