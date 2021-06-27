-
-
Kevin Na shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the Travelers Championship
-
June 27, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 27, 2021
-
Round Recaps
Kramer Hickok, Satoshi Kodaira tied for the lead at Travelers
In the opening round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Kramer Hickok and Satoshi Kodaira both carded 7-under 63’s, placing them in a tie for the lead by one stroke heading into Friday.
Kevin Na hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Na finished his round tied for 46th at 3 under; Marc Leishman is in 1st at 12 under; Harris English, Brice Garnett, Bubba Watson, and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Abraham Ancer, Brooks Koepka, Kevin Kisner, and Robert Streb are tied for 6th at 10 under.
Na tee shot went 249 yards to the left rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Na to 1 over for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Na had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Na to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 seventh hole, Na had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Na to 1 over for the round.
On the 158-yard par-3 11th, Na's his second shot went 6 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After a 257 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 13th, Na chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Na to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Na hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 14th. This moved Na to 2 over for the round.
-
-