Kevin Kisner delivers a bogey-free 7-under 63 in the fourth at the Travelers Championship
June 27, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Kevin Kisner curls in 18-foot birdie putt at Travelers
In the final round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Kevin Kisner makes an 18-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
In his final round at the Travelers Championship, Kevin Kisner hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Kisner finished his round tied for 1st at 10 under with Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok; Russell Henley, Beau Hossler, Jason Day, and Cameron Smith are tied for 4th at 9 under; and Marc Leishman, Brice Garnett, K.H. Lee, Harris English, and Hank Lebioda are tied for 8th at 8 under.
At the 406-yard par-4 ninth, Kevin Kisner reached the green in 2 and rolled a 39-foot putt for birdie. This put Kevin Kisner at 1 under for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Kisner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to 3 under for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Kisner reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kisner to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Kisner's 152 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Kisner to 5 under for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th Kisner hit his tee shot 272 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and moved Kisner to 6 under for the round.
On the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Kisner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to 7 under for the round.
