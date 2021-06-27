  • Kevin Kisner delivers a bogey-free 7-under 63 in the fourth at the Travelers Championship

    Kevin Kisner curls in 18-foot birdie putt at Travelers

    In the final round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Kevin Kisner makes an 18-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.