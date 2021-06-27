-
Kevin Chappell shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the Travelers Championship
June 27, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Travelers Championship, Kevin Chappell hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Chappell finished his round tied for 43rd at 4 under; Kevin Kisner, Bubba Watson, and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 10 under; Russell Henley, Beau Hossler, Jason Day, and Cameron Smith are tied for 4th at 9 under; and Marc Leishman, Brice Garnett, K.H. Lee, Harris English, Hank Lebioda, Brooks Koepka, and Troy Merritt are tied for 8th at 8 under.
After a 292 yard drive on the 462-yard par-4 10th, Chappell chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Chappell to 1 over for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Chappell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chappell to even-par for the round.
On the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Chappell reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chappell to 1 under for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Chappell reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-inch putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Chappell to 2 under for the round.
