  • K.H. Lee shoots 10-over 80 in round four of the Travelers Championship

  • In the final round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, K.H. Lee makes a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    K.H. Lee sinks a 15-foot birdie putt at Travelers

    In the final round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, K.H. Lee makes a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.