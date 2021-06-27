-
K.H. Lee shoots 10-over 80 in round four of the Travelers Championship
June 27, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
K.H. Lee sinks a 15-foot birdie putt at Travelers
In the final round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, K.H. Lee makes a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
K.H. Lee hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 73rd at 2 over; Harris English and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 13 under; Marc Leishman is in 3rd at 12 under; and Abraham Ancer is in 4th at 11 under.
On the 434-yard par-4 first, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 1 over for the round.
Lee got a bogey on the 431-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 2 over for the round.
Lee tee shot went 248 yards to the left rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Lee to 3 over for the round.
At the 462-yard par-4 10th, Lee got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lee to 5 over for the round.
On the 158-yard par-3 11th, Lee's his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th Lee hit his tee shot 289 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Lee to 8 over for the round.
On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Lee's his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 99 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 10 over for the round.
On the 420-yard par-4 17th, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 11 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Lee had a 90 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 10 over for the round.
