-
-
Justin Rose shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the Travelers Championship
-
June 27, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 27, 2021
-
Highlights
Justin Rose sinks a 20-foot birdie putt at Travelers
In the final round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Justin Rose makes a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-4 12th hole.
In his final round at the Travelers Championship, Justin Rose hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Rose finished his round tied for 43rd at 4 under; Kevin Kisner, Bubba Watson, and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 10 under; Russell Henley, Beau Hossler, Jason Day, and Cameron Smith are tied for 4th at 9 under; and Marc Leishman, Brice Garnett, K.H. Lee, Harris English, and Hank Lebioda are tied for 8th at 8 under.
On the par-4 fourth, Rose's 173 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rose to 1 under for the round.
After a 319 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 ninth, Rose chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Rose to even-par for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Rose reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rose to 1 under for the round.
-
-