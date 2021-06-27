  • Justin Rose shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the Travelers Championship

  • In the final round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Justin Rose makes a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-4 12th hole.
    Justin Rose sinks a 20-foot birdie putt at Travelers

