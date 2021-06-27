-
Jonas Blixt shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the Travelers Championship
June 27, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Jonas Blixt hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Blixt finished his round tied for 43rd at 4 under; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 10 under; Russell Henley, Beau Hossler, Jason Day, Cameron Smith, and Kevin Kisner are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Marc Leishman, Hank Lebioda, Brice Garnett, K.H. Lee, and Harris English are tied for 8th at 8 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Blixt hit an approach shot from 80 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Blixt to 1 under for the round.
At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Blixt hit a tee shot 209 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blixt to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Blixt had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Blixt to 2 under for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th, Blixt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Blixt to 1 under for the round.
On the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Blixt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blixt to 2 under for the round.
