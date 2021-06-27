  • Joaquin Niemann shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the Travelers Championship

  • In the final round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Joaquin Niemann holes out his greenside bunker shot to make birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Joaquin Niemann's hole-out bunker birdie at Travelers

