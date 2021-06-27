-
Joaquin Niemann shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the Travelers Championship
June 27, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Joaquin Niemann's hole-out bunker birdie at Travelers
In the final round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Joaquin Niemann holes out his greenside bunker shot to make birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
In his final round at the Travelers Championship, Joaquin Niemann hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Niemann finished his round tied for 43rd at 4 under; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 10 under; Russell Henley, Jason Day, Cameron Smith, and Kevin Kisner are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Brice Garnett, K.H. Lee, Harris English, and Beau Hossler are tied for 7th at 8 under.
After a 284 yard drive on the 431-yard par-4 third, Niemann chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Niemann to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Niemann's 73 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to even-par for the round.
Niemann got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Niemann to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Niemann had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Niemann to even for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Niemann reached the green in 2 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Niemann's 109 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Niemann chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.
