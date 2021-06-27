  • Jim Herman finishes with Even-par 70 in final round of the Travelers Championship

  • In the final round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Jim Herman makes a hole-in-one on the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Jim Herman's incredible ace on No. 16 at Travelers

