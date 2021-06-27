-
Jim Herman finishes with Even-par 70 in final round of the Travelers Championship
June 27, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jim Herman's incredible ace on No. 16 at Travelers
In the final round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Jim Herman makes a hole-in-one on the par-3 16th hole.
In his final round at the Travelers Championship, Jim Herman hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Herman finished his round tied for 27th at 6 under; Bubba Watson is in 1st at 13 under; Marc Leishman and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Abraham Ancer, Russell Henley, Brian Harman, Harris English, and Brice Garnett are tied for 4th at 11 under.
Herman got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herman to 1 over for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Herman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herman to even-par for the round.
At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Herman hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herman to 1 under for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Herman got on the green in 3 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Herman to even for the round.
On the 421-yard par-4 14th, Herman had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Herman to 2 over for the round.
