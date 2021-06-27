-
Jason Day finishes with Even-par 70 in final round of the Travelers Championship
June 27, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jason Day makes birdies No. 15 at Travelers
In the final round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Jason Day makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
In his final round at the Travelers Championship, Jason Day hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Day finished his day tied for 10th at 9 under; Harris English and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 13 under; Marc Leishman is in 3rd at 12 under; and Abraham Ancer is in 4th at 11 under.
At the 443-yard par-4 seventh, Day got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Day to 1 over for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th Day hit his tee shot 272 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Day to even-par for the round.
