J.J. Spaun finishes with Even-par 70 in final round of the Travelers Championship
June 27, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Travelers Championship, J.J. Spaun hit 14 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament.
Spaun got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Spaun to 1 over for the round.
On the 431-yard par-4 third, Spaun had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Spaun to 2 over for the round.
Spaun had a fantastic chip-in on the 202-yard par-3 eighth. His tee shot went 221 yards to the left side of the fairway and his second shot went 1 yards to the left side of the fairway where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 2 over for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th Spaun hit his tee shot 285 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Spaun to even-par for the round.
