J.B. Holmes shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the Travelers Championship
June 27, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
J.B. Holmes drains a 22-foot birdie putt at Travelers
In the final round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, J.B. Holmes makes a 22-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
In his final round at the Travelers Championship, J.B. Holmes hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Holmes finished his round tied for 38th at 4 under; Bubba Watson, Kramer Hickok, and Marc Leishman are tied for 1st at 12 under; Harris English and Brice Garnett are tied for 4th at 11 under; and Abraham Ancer, Brooks Koepka, and Kevin Kisner are tied for 6th at 10 under.
Holmes got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Holmes to 1 over for the round.
On the 462-yard par-4 10th, Holmes had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Holmes to 2 over for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Holmes reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Holmes to even-par for the round.
At the 171-yard par-3 16th, Holmes hit a tee shot 163 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Holmes to 1 over for the round.
Holmes got a bogey on the 420-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Holmes to 2 over for the round.
