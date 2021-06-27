  • Ian Poulter shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the Travelers Championship

  • In the final round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Ian Poulter makes a 48-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Ian Poulter's side-door 48-footer for birdie at Travelers

