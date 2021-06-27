-
Ian Poulter shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the Travelers Championship
June 27, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Ian Poulter's side-door 48-footer for birdie at Travelers
In the final round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Ian Poulter makes a 48-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th hole.
In his final round at the Travelers Championship, Ian Poulter hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Poulter finished his round tied for 38th at 4 under; Bubba Watson, Kramer Hickok, and Marc Leishman are tied for 1st at 12 under; Abraham Ancer, Harris English, and Brice Garnett are tied for 4th at 11 under; and Brooks Koepka, Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, and Brian Harman are tied for 7th at 10 under.
Poulter got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poulter to 1 over for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 second, Poulter had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poulter to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 third, Poulter's 158 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poulter to 1 over for the round.
After a 247 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 ninth, Poulter chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Poulter to 3 over for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Poulter reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poulter to 2 over for the round.
Poulter got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poulter to 3 over for the round.
Poulter hit his tee at the green on the 171-yard par-3 16th, setting himself up for a long 48-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Poulter to 2 over for the round.
