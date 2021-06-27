-
Henrik Norlander shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the Travelers Championship
June 27, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Travelers Championship, Henrik Norlander hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Norlander finished his round tied for 63rd at 1 under; Kevin Kisner, Bubba Watson, and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 10 under; Marc Leishman, Russell Henley, Beau Hossler, Jason Day, and Cameron Smith are tied for 4th at 9 under; and Brice Garnett, K.H. Lee, Harris English, Sam Burns, Robert Streb, Hank Lebioda, Brooks Koepka, and Troy Merritt are tied for 9th at 8 under.
Norlander got a bogey on the 341-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norlander to 1 over for the round.
On the 462-yard par-4 10th, Norlander had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norlander to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Norlander hit an approach shot from 81 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to 1 over for the round.
