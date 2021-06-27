-
Harris English putts well in round four of the Travelers Championship
June 27, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Harris English drains clutch 27-foot birdie putt on 72nd hole at Travelers
In the final round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Harris English makes a 27-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
In his final round at the Travelers Championship, Harris English hit 13 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. English finished his day tied for 1st at 13 under with Kramer Hickok; Marc Leishman is in 3rd at 12 under; and Abraham Ancer is in 4th at 11 under.
On the par-4 first, Harris English's 138 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harris English to 1 under for the round.
English hit his tee at the green on the 223-yard par-3 fifth, setting himself up for a long 48-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved English to 2 under for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, English reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-inch putt for birdie. This moved English to 4 under for the round.
At the 171-yard par-3 16th, English hit a tee shot 152 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved English to 5 under for the round.
English got a bogey on the 420-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving English to 4 under for the round.
On the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, English reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved English to 5 under for the round.
