Harold Varner III shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the Travelers Championship
June 27, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Harold Varner III hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Varner III finished his round tied for 48th at 3 under; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 11 under; Marc Leishman, Brooks Koepka, Hank Lebioda, and Kevin Kisner are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Robert Streb, Beau Hossler, Jason Day, Harris English, and Russell Henley are tied for 7th at 9 under.
Varner III missed the green on his first shot on the 158-yard par-3 11th but had a chip in from 15 yards for birdie. This moved Varner III to 1 under for the round.
