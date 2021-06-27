  • Hank Lebioda shoots 4-under 66 in round four of the Travelers Championship

  • In the final round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Hank Lebioda holes out from the greenside bunker to make birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Hank Lebioda's bunker hole-out birdie on 72nd hole at Travelers

    In the final round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Hank Lebioda holes out from the greenside bunker to make birdie on the par-4 18th hole.