-
-
Hank Lebioda shoots 4-under 66 in round four of the Travelers Championship
-
June 27, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 27, 2021
-
Highlights
Hank Lebioda's bunker hole-out birdie on 72nd hole at Travelers
In the final round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Hank Lebioda holes out from the greenside bunker to make birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
Hank Lebioda hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Lebioda finished his round tied for 9th at 10 under; Bubba Watson is in 1st at 13 under; Marc Leishman and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Abraham Ancer, Russell Henley, Brian Harman, Harris English, and Brice Garnett are tied for 4th at 11 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Lebioda had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lebioda to 1 under for the round.
On the 431-yard par-4 third hole, Lebioda reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to 2 under for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Lebioda reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to 3 under for the round.
On the 443-yard par-4 seventh hole, Lebioda reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to 4 under for the round.
At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Lebioda hit a tee shot 215 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Lebioda to 5 under for the round.
At the 462-yard par-4 10th, Lebioda got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lebioda to 4 under for the round.
On the 158-yard par-3 11th, Lebioda's his second shot went 4 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Lebioda's 139 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 3 under for the round.
-
-