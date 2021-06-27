  • Guido Migliozzi putts well in round four of the Travelers Championship

  • In the third round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Guido Migliozzi makes a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Guido Migliozzi sinks a 20-foot birdie putt at Travelers

    In the third round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Guido Migliozzi makes a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.