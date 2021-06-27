-
Guido Migliozzi putts well in round four of the Travelers Championship
June 27, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Guido Migliozzi sinks a 20-foot birdie putt at Travelers
In the third round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Guido Migliozzi makes a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
In his final round at the Travelers Championship, Guido Migliozzi hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Migliozzi finished his round tied for 13th at 8 under; Bubba Watson, Kramer Hickok, and Marc Leishman are tied for 1st at 11 under; Brooks Koepka, Kevin Kisner, Robert Streb, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 10 under; and Jason Day, Beau Hossler, Brice Garnett, Hank Lebioda, and Russell Henley are tied for 8th at 9 under.
On the par-4 fourth, Guido Migliozzi's 155 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Guido Migliozzi to 1 under for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Migliozzi reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Migliozzi to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Migliozzi had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Migliozzi to 3 under for the round.
