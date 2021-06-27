  • Dustin Johnson shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the Travelers Championship

  • In the final round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Dustin Johnson hits his 142-yard approach to 7 feet and makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Dustin Johnson dials in approach and birdies at Travelers

