Dustin Johnson shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the Travelers Championship
June 27, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Dustin Johnson dials in approach and birdies at Travelers
In the final round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Dustin Johnson hits his 142-yard approach to 7 feet and makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
Dustin Johnson hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Johnson finished his day tied for 25th at 6 under; Harris English and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 13 under; Marc Leishman is in 3rd at 12 under; and Abraham Ancer is in 4th at 11 under.
On the 431-yard par-4 third, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 1 over for the round.
Johnson missed the green on his first shot on the 223-yard par-3 fifth but had a chip in from 14 yards for birdie. This moved Johnson to even for the round.
Johnson got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Johnson to 1 over for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Johnson to 3 over for the round.
On the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Johnson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 2 over for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Johnson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the 171-yard par-3 16th green, Johnson suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Johnson at 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 17th hole, Johnson had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 over for the round.
