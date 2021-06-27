-
-
Doug Ghim shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the Travelers Championship
-
June 27, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 27, 2021
Doug Ghim hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Ghim finished his round tied for 55th at 2 under; Hank Lebioda is in 1st at 11 under; Kevin Kisner, Bubba Watson, Kramer Hickok, and Marc Leishman are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Brooks Koepka, Russell Henley, Beau Hossler, Jason Day, and Harris English are tied for 6th at 9 under.
On the 434-yard par-4 first, Ghim had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ghim to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, Ghim had a 179 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ghim to even for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Ghim's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Ghim hit an approach shot from 239 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to 1 over for the round.
-
-