Doc Redman shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the Travelers Championship
June 27, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Doc Redman hits nice approach leading to birdie at Travelers
In the final round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Doc Redman hits his 145-yard approach to 9 feet, setting up his birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
In his final round at the Travelers Championship, Doc Redman hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Redman finished his round tied for 64th at 1 under; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 10 under; Russell Henley, Jason Day, Cameron Smith, and Kevin Kisner are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Brice Garnett, K.H. Lee, Harris English, and Beau Hossler are tied for 7th at 8 under.
Redman got a bogey on the 341-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to 1 over for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Redman hit a tee shot 235 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to even-par for the round.
On the 443-yard par-4 seventh, Redman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Redman's 148 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to even for the round.
Redman got a bogey on the 444-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to 1 over for the round.
